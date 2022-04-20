Recap: Baker Hughes Q1 Earnings

Baker Hughes BKR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Baker Hughes missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $53.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Baker Hughes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.21
|0.16
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.16
|0.10
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|5.49B
|5.32B
|4.95B
|4.80B
|Revenue Actual
|5.52B
|5.09B
|5.14B
|4.78B
