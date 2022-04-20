Nasdaq: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nasdaq NDAQ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Nasdaq beat estimated earnings by 1.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.97 versus an estimate of $1.94.
Revenue was up $41.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nasdaq's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|1.71
|1.7
|1.73
|EPS Actual
|1.93
|1.78
|1.9
|1.96
|Revenue Estimate
|866.09M
|833.26M
|810.54M
|814.49M
|Revenue Actual
|885.00M
|838.00M
|846.00M
|851.00M
