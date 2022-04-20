Recap: MarketAxess Holdings Q1 Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings MKTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MarketAxess Holdings beat estimated earnings by 2.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.68.
Revenue was down $9.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MarketAxess Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.43
|1.46
|1.75
|2.12
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|1.52
|1.77
|2.11
|Revenue Estimate
|164.03M
|165.73M
|183.55M
|193.10M
|Revenue Actual
|165.06M
|162.09M
|176.33M
|195.46M
