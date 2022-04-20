Recap: MarketAxess Holdings Q1 Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings MKTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings beat estimated earnings by 2.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.68.

Revenue was down $9.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MarketAxess Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.43 1.46 1.75 2.12 EPS Actual 1.37 1.52 1.77 2.11 Revenue Estimate 164.03M 165.73M 183.55M 193.10M Revenue Actual 165.06M 162.09M 176.33M 195.46M

To track all earnings releases for MarketAxess Holdings visit their earnings calendar here..

