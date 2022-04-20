Sandvik: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sandvik SDVKY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sandvik missed estimated earnings by 9.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $83.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sandvik's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.28
|0.31
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.35
|0.32
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|3.10B
|2.64B
|2.67B
|2.62B
|Revenue Actual
|3.29B
|2.87B
|2.79B
|2.59B
