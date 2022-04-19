Stride Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, Raises FY22 Revenue Guidance

by

reported third-quarter revenue growth of 7.5% year-over-year to $421.72 million, beating the consensus of $411.12 million. The revenue growth was driven by strong enrollment trends, continued growth in Adult Learning, and revenue per enrollment increase.

The operating income improved 57.2% Y/Y to $60.59 million, and the margin expanded by 454 bps to 14.4%. Adjusted operating margin expanded by 246 bps to 16.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 20.4% to $90.31 million, and the margin expanded by 230 bps to 21.4%.

EPS improved by 79% Y/Y to $1.02, beating the consensus of $0.84.

Stride’s net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $81.4 million, compared to $11.12 million a year ago.

As of March 31, 2022, Stride held cash and cash equivalents of $308.6 million.

LRN expects revenue of $1.645 billion to $1.660 billion (prior expectations of $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion) versus a consensus of $1.63 billion, and an adjusted operating income of $180 million to $185 million (prior $175 million to $185 million). It expects capital expenditures of $65 million to $70 million.

Price Action: LRN shares traded higher by 2.49% at $36.25 after-hours on the last check Tuesday.

