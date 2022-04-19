Wintrust Finl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wintrust Finl WTFC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wintrust Finl beat estimated earnings by 33.55%, reporting an EPS of $2.07 versus an estimate of $1.55.
Revenue was up $13.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wintrust Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.53
|1.52
|1.59
|1.41
|EPS Actual
|1.58
|1.77
|1.70
|2.54
|Revenue Estimate
|415.22M
|407.83M
|423.69M
|411.02M
|Revenue Actual
|429.74M
|423.97M
|408.96M
|448.40M
To track all earnings releases for Wintrust Finl visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings