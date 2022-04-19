Equity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Equity Bancshares EQBK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Equity Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 47.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $9.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Equity Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.69
|0.62
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.80
|1.03
|0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|45.29M
|39.58M
|37.91M
|38.51M
|Revenue Actual
|46.41M
|46.42M
|43.73M
|38.45M
To track all earnings releases for Equity Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here..
