Stride: Q3 Earnings Insights

Stride LRN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stride beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $29.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 25.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stride's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|-0.14
|0.16
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|1
|-0.15
|0.25
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|395.23M
|359.48M
|388.87M
|380.94M
|Revenue Actual
|409.51M
|400.23M
|397.51M
|392.14M
