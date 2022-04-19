Omnicom Group Shares Gain After Q1 Earnings Surpasses Expectations

by

reported a first-quarter revenue decline of 0.5% year-over-year to $3.41 billion, +11.9% on an organic basis, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Operating profit decreased by 24.2% Y/Y to $112.4 million, and the margin contracted to 10.4% compared to 13.6% in 1Q21. The adjusted operating profit margin was 13.7%.

Adjusted EPS was $1.39, beating the consensus of $1.30.

The adjusted EBITDA margin was flat at 14.2%.

Operating expenses increased 3.2% Y/Y to $3.06 billion.

The company stated that the impact of the Russia and Ukraine operations was not material to consolidated revenue, operating profit, and financial position and is not expected to be material for the full year.

During the quarter, Omnicom repurchased stock worth $300.3 million.

Price Action: OMC shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $81.69 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

