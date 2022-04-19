Recap: First Horizon Q1 Earnings

First Horizon FHN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
First Horizon beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was down $99.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 1.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Horizon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.41
|0.43
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.50
|0.58
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|730.51M
|744.90M
|771.08M
|759.49M
|Revenue Actual
|745.00M
|738.00M
|781.00M
|806.00M
