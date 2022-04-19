What's Going On With Johnson & Johnson Stock?

Johnson & Johnson JNJ shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported mixed financial results and increased its dividend.

Johnson & Johnson said first-quarter revenue grew 5% year-over-year to $23.43 billion, which came in below the $23.67 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.61 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Johnson & Johnson maintained its 2022 full-year guidance for adjusted operational earnings per share and base business operational sales. However, given global supply chain and demand uncertainty, the company suspended COVID-19 vaccine sales guidance.

Johnson & Johnson expects operational revenue to be between $97.3 billion and $98.3 billion. Operational earnings are expected to be in a range of $10.60 to $10.80 per share.

Related Link: Johnson & Johnson Suspends Sales Forecast For COVID-19 Vaccine, Trims FY22 Profit Outlook

Johnson & Johnson also announced a 6.6% increase in the company's quarterly dividend, from $1.06 per share to $1.13 per share.

JNJ 52-Week Range: $155.72 - $184.20

The stock was up 1.76% at $180.81 at time of publication.

Photo: kkolosov from Pixabay.