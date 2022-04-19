Lockheed Martin Shares Fall After Q1 Revenue Miss

by

Lockheed Martin Corp LMT reported a first-quarter FY22 net sales decline of 8% year-over-year to $14.96 billion, missing the consensus of $15.55 billion.

The operating profit decreased by 11.4% Y/Y to $1.93 billion, and the margin contracted by 50 bps to 12.9%.

Aeronautics sales of $6.4 billion (+0.22% Y/Y) and operating margin 10.6%, down by 30 bps.

Missiles and Fire Control sales of $2.45 billion (-11% Y/Y); operating margin 15.7%, up by 130 bps.

Rotary and Mission Systems sales of $3.55 billion (-14% Y/Y); operating margin 9.8%, down 70 bps.

Space net sales of $2.56 billion (-15% Y/Y); operating margin 9.6%, up by 210 bps.

Lockheed Martin generated cash from operating activities for the quarter of $1.41 billion, compared to $1.75 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was $1.14 billion.

LMT returned $2.8 billion of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the company's total backlog was $134.23 billion, a slight decline of 0.83% from December 31, 2021.

FY22 Outlook reaffirmed: Lockheed Martin expects net sales of ~$66 billion versus the consensus of $66.11 billion. EPS of ~$26.70, versus the consensus of $26.80.

Price Action: LMT shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $458.00 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

