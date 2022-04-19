Recap: Hasbro Q1 Earnings

Hasbro HAS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Hasbro missed estimated earnings by 6.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $48.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 0.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hasbro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|1.70
|0.48
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|1.21
|1.96
|1.05
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|1.87B
|1.97B
|1.17B
|1.17B
|Revenue Actual
|2.01B
|1.97B
|1.32B
|1.11B
