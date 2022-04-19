Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fifth Third Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 1.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was down $46.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fifth Third Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.9
|0.91
|0.80
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.9
|0.97
|0.94
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|2.02B
|1.98B
|1.94B
|1.90B
|Revenue Actual
|1.99B
|2.03B
|1.95B
|1.93B
