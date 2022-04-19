Mercantile Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Mercantile Bank MBWM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:01 AM.
Earnings
Mercantile Bank beat estimated earnings by 1.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was down $2.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mercantile Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.85
|0.74
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|0.95
|1.12
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|45.20M
|41.47M
|41.29M
|42.10M
|Revenue Actual
|45.17M
|46.69M
|45.43M
|43.00M
