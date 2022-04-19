Mercantile Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Mercantile Bank MBWM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:01 AM.

Earnings

Mercantile Bank beat estimated earnings by 1.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was down $2.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mercantile Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.85 0.74 0.71 EPS Actual 0.94 0.95 1.12 0.87 Revenue Estimate 45.20M 41.47M 41.29M 42.10M Revenue Actual 45.17M 46.69M 45.43M 43.00M

