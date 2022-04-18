QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Lakeland Industries Shares Are Sliding After Q4 Earnings

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 5:14 PM | 1 min read
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE reported a fourth-quarter net sales decline of 27% year-over-year to $26.8 million, missing the consensus of $29.9 million.
  • Domestic sales were $11.2 million or 42% of total revenues, and international sales were $15.6 million or 58%.
  • The gross margin was 39.2% for the quarter compared with 48.5% a year ago.
  • Lakeland reported an operating profit of $1.1 million compared to $9.1 million a year ago. The operating margin was 4.2%, down from 24.5% in 4Q21.
  • EPS decreased to $0.06 from $0.96 in 4Q21, missing the consensus of $0.37.
  • Lakeland Industries EBITDA for Q4 was $2.2 million, down 79% Y/Y from $10.5 million in 4Q21
  • The company Completed $3.3 million of share repurchases during the quarter.
  • Free cash flow for FY22 was $6.67 million, compared to $35.44 million in FY21.
  • As of January 31, 2022, Lakeland had cash and cash equivalents of ~$52.7 million.
  • Price Action: LAKE shares are trading lower by 11.40% at $16.62 during the post-market session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas