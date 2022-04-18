CNB Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

CNB Financial CCNE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CNB Financial beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75.
Revenue was up $3.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.77
|0.73
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.82
|0.76
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|45.58M
|39.81M
|39.73M
|39.20M
|Revenue Actual
|42.06M
|40.30M
|38.30M
|39.12M
To track all earnings releases for CNB Financial visit their earnings calendar here..
