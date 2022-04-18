Recap: Lakeland Industries Q4 Earnings

Lakeland Industries LAKE reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Lakeland Industries missed estimated earnings by 83.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was down $10.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lakeland Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.42
|0.53
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.31
|0.57
|0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|30.98M
|33.28M
|33.89M
|34.96M
|Revenue Actual
|30.03M
|27.47M
|34.09M
|36.90M
