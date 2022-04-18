National Bank Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

National Bank Holdings NBHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Earnings
National Bank Holdings missed estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was down $12.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at National Bank Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.62
|0.70
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.64
|0.77
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|70.43M
|70.23M
|76.17M
|76.65M
|Revenue Actual
|72.70M
|76.09M
|70.13M
|78.58M
