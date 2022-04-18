FB Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

FB Financial FBK reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
FB Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was down $19.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.81
|0.74
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|0.89
|0.88
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|138.57M
|137.85M
|132.01M
|154.91M
|Revenue Actual
|133.60M
|146.77M
|135.14M
|150.38M
