Why ToughBuilt Industries Stock Is Surging After Hours

ToughBuilt Industries Inc TBLT shares are surging in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported 2021 financial results showing improvement year-over-year.

ToughBuilt Industries said fourth-quarter revenue increased 105% year-over-year to $24.6 million, which was in line with estimates. The company said full-year revenue grew 77.6% year-over-year to $70 million.

ToughBuilt Industries reported a full-year earnings loss of 37 cents per share, which was better than the loss of 68 cents per share in the prior year.

ToughBuilt Industries is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor that is focused on developing innovative products.

TBLT 52-Week Range: $0.14 - $1.25

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 56.8% in after hours at 23 cents at press time.

