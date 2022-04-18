QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why ToughBuilt Industries Stock Is Surging After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 18, 2022 4:25 PM | 1 min read

ToughBuilt Industries Inc TBLT shares are surging in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported 2021 financial results showing improvement year-over-year.

ToughBuilt Industries said fourth-quarter revenue increased 105% year-over-year to $24.6 million, which was in line with estimates. The company said full-year revenue grew 77.6% year-over-year to $70 million.

ToughBuilt Industries reported a full-year earnings loss of 37 cents per share, which was better than the loss of 68 cents per share in the prior year.

ToughBuilt Industries is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor that is focused on developing innovative products.

TBLT 52-Week Range: $0.14 - $1.25

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 56.8% in after hours at 23 cents at press time.

Photo: courtesy of ToughBuilt.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas