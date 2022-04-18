Servisfirst Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Servisfirst Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $12.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Servisfirst Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|0.96
|0.92
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|0.96
|0.92
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|107.13M
|104.27M
|100.38M
|101.75M
|Revenue Actual
|108.52M
|104.35M
|104.27M
|100.83M
To track all earnings releases for Servisfirst Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.