Bank of America: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2022 7:34 AM | 1 min read

 

Bank of America BAC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of America beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was down $22.91 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.76 0.71 0.77 0.66
EPS Actual 0.82 0.85 1.03 0.86
Revenue Estimate 22.23B 21.78B 21.83B 22.13B
Revenue Actual 22.16B 22.87B 21.58B 22.93B

To track all earnings releases for Bank of America visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

