Infosys Clocks 21% Revenue Growth in Q4 Backed By Digital, Cloud Capabilities

by

Infosys Ltd INFY reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 20.6% year-on-year to $4.28 billion (CC), missing the consensus of $4.29 billion.

reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 20.6% year-on-year to $4.28 billion (CC), missing the consensus of $4.29 billion. Q4 sequential growth was 1.2%. TCV of large deal wins was $2.3 billion.

Digital revenue grew 38.8% Y/Y to $2.53 billion, while Core revenue stood at $1.75 billion.

The operating margin contracted 300 bps to 21.5%. EPS of $0.18 missed the consensus of $0.19.

Infosys held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents. Free cash flow was $761 million.

"Infosys delivered highest annual growth in a decade with broad-based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Infosys Cobalt led cloud capabilities, powered by 'One Infosys' approach," said CEO Salil Parekh. "With the acceleration of digital disruptions across industries, we see immense potential to engage and partner with clients as they transform, adapt, and thrive."

Dividend: The Board proposed a final dividend of ₹16 per share, taking the total dividend for FY22 to ₹31 per share, increasing 14.8% Y/Y.

The Board proposed a final dividend of ₹16 per share, taking the total dividend for FY22 to ₹31 per share, increasing 14.8% Y/Y. Outlook: Infosys expects a 13% - 15% CC revenue growth in FY23.

Infosys expects a 13% - 15% CC revenue growth in FY23. Price Action: INFY shares traded lower by 3.85% at $21.70 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceDividendsTech