Lamb Weston Stock Pops On Q3 Earnings Beat

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc LW reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $955 million, missing the consensus of $968.52 million.

Net sales from the Global segment rose 2% Y/Y, Foodservice increased 34%, and the Retail segment declined 12%.

Gross profit increased 12.4% Y/Y to $221 million, and the gross margin expanded 110 basis points to 23.1%.

The operating margin was 14%, and operating income for the quarter rose 33% to $134 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% Y/Y to $219.6 million.

EPS of $0.73 beat the analyst consensus of $0.44.

Lamb Weston held $428.6 million in cash and equivalents as of February 27, 2022. Net cash from operating activities for the nine months totaled $174 million.

Outlook : Lamb Weston continues to expect FY22 sales growth to be above its long-term target of low-to-mid single digits.

Price action: LW shares are trading higher by 6.20% at $64.19 on the last check Thursday.

