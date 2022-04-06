QQQ
Resources Connection Stock Surges On Q3 Results Outperforming Expectation

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2022 4:49 PM | 1 min read
  • Resources Connection, Inc. RGP reported third-quarter revenue growth of 30.6% year-over-year to $204.6 million, +31.5% constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $195.1 million.
  • The gross margin expanded by 110 bps to was 37.5%, attributable to an improvement of 120 basis points in the overall pay/bill ratio.
  • The average bill rate improved by $2 to $128, and the average pay rate remained stable at $64.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.65 from $0.14 in 3Q21, beating the consensus of $0.40.
  • SG&A as a percent of revenue enhanced 580 bps to 27.9% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $22.5 million from $9.47 million a year ago, and margin improved by 490 bps to 11%
  • Resources Connection cash from operating activities YTD was $22.67 million, compared to $35.37 million a year ago.
  • Price Action: RGP shares are trading higher by 5.38% at $ 17.81 during the post-market session on Wednesday.

