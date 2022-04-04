Acme Tools Buys Fargo Tractor Assets From Titan Machinery

by

Acme Tools has acquired Fargo Tractor assets from Titan Machinery Inc TITN . The financial terms were not disclosed.

. The financial terms were not disclosed. Acme Tools has acquired the new assets for Kubota, Cub Cadet, Grasshopper, and Woods products from Fargo Tractor.

Acme Equipment, a division of Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has been approved by Kubota Tractor Corporation as the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region in North Dakota and Minnesota.

The current Acme Tools store in Fargo, N.D., will initially provide sales and service for the area.

Construction of a new 28,000 square-foot Acme Equipment facility near the store will begin this year.

Price Action: TITN shares traded lower by 1.02% at $27.57 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.