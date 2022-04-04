Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Atotech ATC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $377.43 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• SRAX SRAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $10.17 million.
• Precipio PRPO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.