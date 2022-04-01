Yatra Online's Q3 Earnings Tops Estimates

by

Yatra Online Inc YTRA reported third-quarter FY22 adjusted revenue growth of 72.3% year-on-year to $14 million, beating the consensus of $11.84 million.

reported third-quarter FY22 adjusted revenue growth of 72.3% year-on-year to $14 million, beating the consensus of $11.84 million. Adjusted revenue from Air ticketing rose 69.5% Y/Y, and Hotels & Packages climbed 92.2%.

from Air ticketing rose 69.5% Y/Y, and Hotels & Packages climbed 92.2%. Total gross bookings amounted to $159.3 million, a 93.3% growth Y/Y.

The operating loss for the quarter was $(1.9) million. The adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million versus a $(0.5) million loss last year.

The company held $20.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.

Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.01) beat the consensus of $(0.02).

Price Action: YTRA shares are trading lower by 0.13% at $1.98 in premarket on the last check Friday.

