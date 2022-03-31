Bassett Furniture Industries' Clocks 16% Sales Growth In Q1

by

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc BSET reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.9% year-on-year, to $117.9 million, beating the consensus of $109.86 million.

Gross profit margin for the quarter contracted by 380 basis points to 48.7%.

Operating margin remained stable at 5.5%, and operating income for the quarter improved to $6.5 million.

The company held $49.6 million in cash and equivalents as of February 26, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.9 million.

Basic EPS of $0.57 improved from $0.40 last year.

Price Action: BSET shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $16.60 on the last check Thursday.

