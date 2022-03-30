QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Are UpHealth Shares Trading Lower Today

by Vandana Singh
March 30, 2022 11:31 AM | 1 min read
  • The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of UpHealth Inc UPH concluded that the Company's financial report in Form 10-Q for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, should not be relied upon because of errors identified therein.
  • The Company is finalizing its financial results for Q4 FY21 and FY21 ended December 31, 2021. Consequently, the results presented herein are in a range format. 
  • The Company has also determined that it will file for an extension to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and expects to file it by April 15, 2022.
  • UpHealth states Q4 FY21 sales of $33.9 - $41.7 million, with gross margin expansion to 36% - 38%.
  • Q4 sales were impacted by one-time factors, including a contract totaling $14.3 million. 
  • UpHealth decided to redeploy primary care digital dispensaries to India, a primary market, for higher gross margin revenues. 
  • Additionally, revenues were impacted by $8.3 million of Integrated Care Management revenue that the Company will recognize in 2022.
  • Q4 FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $(7) million - $(12.5) million was impacted by $3.9 million in write-offs of receivables and prepaid expenses.
  • Guidance: UpHealth expects FY22 sales of $205 - $233 million, a 38-56% growth rate, gross margins of 42% to 43%, and adjusted EBITDA of $14 to $19 million.  
  • Price Action: UPH shares are down 29.6% at $1.40 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral