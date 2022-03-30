Five Below Clocks 16% Top-Line Growth In Q4; Provides Q1, FY22 Outlook Below Consensus

- Five Below Inc FIVE reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 16.1% year-on-year, to $996.33 million, missing the consensus of $1.01 billion. Comparable sales increased by 3.4% versus last year.
- The gross profit rose by 16.4% Y/Y to $396.8 million with a margin of 39.8%.
- The operating margin was 18.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 10.6% to $187.6 million.
- The company held $342 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
- EPS of $2.49 beat the analyst consensus of $2.48.
- The company opened 17 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,190 stores in 40 states, representing a 16.7% Y/Y increase.
- Outlook: Five Below sees Q1 sales of $644 million - $658 million, missing the consensus of $686.64 million and EPS of $0.54 - $0.62, below the consensus of $0.89.
- The company expects FY22 sales of $3.16 billion - $3.26 billion, below the Street view of $3.33 billion. It sees FY22 EPS of $5.19 - $5.70, below the consensus of $5.86.
- Price Action: FIVE shares are trading lower by 1.62% at $168.61 on the last check Wednesday.
