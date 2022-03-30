LightInTheBox Stock Gains Post Q4 Results

by

LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd LITB reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 14.8% year-on-year, to $113.15 million, beating the estimate of $78.49 million.

reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 14.8% year-on-year, to $113.15 million, beating the estimate of $78.49 million. Revenue from apparel sales rose 25.2% to $77.9 million.

Gross margin for the quarter expanded by 230 basis points to 47.2%.

Operating expenses decreased 2.2% to $60.9 million. Operating loss for the quarter was $(7.5) million versus a loss of $(2.7) million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.2 million versus a loss of $(0.5) million last year.

Earnings per ADS of $0.07 improved from a loss of $(0.03) last year.

The company held $59.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.

Price Action: LITB shares are trading higher by 10.6% at $1.25 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.