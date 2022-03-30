QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

China Automotive Systems Clocks 5.3% Sales Decline In Q4

by Shivani Kumaresan
March 30, 2022 8:20 AM | 1 min read
  • China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 5.3% year-on-year, to $138.8 million, beating the estimate of $126.1 million.
  • The gross profit margin contracted by 140 basis points Y/Y to 14.2%, and the gross profit declined 13.6% to $19.7 million.
  • The operating margin was 0.4%, and operating income for the quarter was $0.6 million versus a loss of $(4) million last year.
  • The company held $161.3 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • The company reported EPS of $0.16, a turnaround from a $(0.10) loss last year.
  • "We are encouraged for the 2022 year as passenger vehicle sales have risen in the first two months of 2022 and government policies have become more growth-oriented," said CEO Qizhou Wu.
  • Outlook: China Automotive sees FY22 sales of $510 million, against $498.0 million reported in FY21.
  • Price Action: CAAS shares are trading higher by 8.78% at $3.47 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas