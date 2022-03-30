Cue Health Clocks $193M In Q4 Sales Buoyed By Solid Customer Base

Cue Health Inc HLTH reported Q4 sales of $192.5 million, compared to $13.3 million in Q4 FY20, beating the consensus of $185.29 million.

The growth was driven by production capacity ramp through 2021, U.S. Department of Defense contract delivery, and expansion of customer base across all customer categories.

Cue Health shipped over 230,000 Cue Readers to date, almost doubling the number of readers shipped through Q3 FY21.

It has over 220 directly contracted organizations as customers, up from more than 80 at the end of Q3 FY21.

For the first time, Private Sector revenues of $104 million surpassed the Public Sector, reflecting growth in customer base.

Public Sector revenue was $88.5 million. Disposable test cartridge revenue was $165.4 million.

Product gross margin improved to 46.3% due to the scale-up production and related efficiencies, resulting in more favorable absorption of fixed costs on a per-unit basis in 2021.

The company reported EPS of $0.22, a shift from a $(1.16) loss, beating the consensus of $0.10.

The company held cash and equivalents of $409.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

Guidance: Cue Health expects Q1 FY22 revenues of $170 million - $180 million, higher than the consensus of $145.71 million.

Price Action: HLTH shares traded 7.01% higher at $7.17 during pre-market on the last check Wednesday.