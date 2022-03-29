Read How EHang Holdings Fared In Q4

by

EHang Holdings Ltd EH reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenues of RMB8.7 million ($1.4 million), compared with RMB13 million in 3Q21 and RMB54.6 million in 4Q20.

Adjusted loss per ADS was $(0.22) or RMB(1.46) compared to RMB(0.20) a year ago.

Adjusted operating loss was RMB(83.8) million or $(13.1) million, compared with RMB(48.9) million in Q3 and RMB(10.64) million a year ago.

The company held cash and equivalents of RMB312.1 million ($49 million) as of December 31, 2021.

Sales and deliveries of the EH216 AAVs were 4 units, compared with 8 units in Q3.

The company noted that under the 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative, over 4,000 operational trial flights of the EH216 have been conducted in practical scenarios at 9 operation spots to date.

FY22 Outlook: EHang expects revenue of RMB190 million - RMB210 million.

