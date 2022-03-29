Why Dave & Buster's Stock Is Sliding

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY is trading lower Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results.

Dave & Buster's said revenue increased year-over-year, but declined 1.2% compared to 2019 levels. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $343.1 million, which came in below the $365.37 million estimate.

Dave & Buster's reported fourth-quarter earnings of 52 cents per share, which came in below the 61 cent estimate.

Dave & Buster's said its business has strengthened through the first eight weeks of the first quarter. Comparable store sales increased 5.4% compared with the same period in 2019. Walk-in comparable store sales increased 9.1%.

PLAY 52-Week Range: $29.83 - $51.73

The stock was down 5.61% at $40.70 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Dave & Buster's.