QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

McCormick's Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan
March 29, 2022 8:55 AM | 1 min read
  • McCormick & Co Inc MKC reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.7% year-on-year, to $1.52 billion, beating the consensus of $1.47 billion.
  • Flavor solutions segment sales increased 12%, driven by base business, new products, and acquisition growth.
  • Consumer segment sales declined 2%, with minimal impact from currency, and included pricing actions taken to offset cost inflation.
  • Gross profit was $560.4 million, with the profit margin declining 220 basis points Y/Y to 36.8%.
  • The operating margin contracted 235 basis points Y/Y to 13.6%.
  • Q1 net income of $154.9 million declined 4.3% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $0.63 beat the consensus of $0.62.
  • The company generated an operating cash flow of $18 million in the quarter and ended Q1 with $338.4 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: McCormick reiterated its FY22 sales, operating income, and EPS outlook.
  • McCormick sees FY22 sales growth of 3% - 5% Y/Y. It expects FY22 Adjusted EPS of $3.17 - $3.22, against the consensus of $3.19.
  • Price Action: MKC shares closed lower by 0.31% at $97.62 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance