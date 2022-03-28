AEye Shares Falls After Q4 Results, FY22 Outlook Trails Consensus

by

AEye Inc LIDR reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.8 million, compared to $279 thousand in 4Q20.

It reported a gross loss of $(296) thousand. The operating loss expanded to $(23.54) million for the quarter, compared to $(8.64) million in 4Q20.

Adjusted loss per share was $(0.13), which missed the consensus of $(0.10).

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(19.79) million versus $(7.6) million a year ago.

LIDR’s net cash used in operating activities stood at $55.7 million for FY21 versus $19.69 million in FY20.

AEye ended FY21 with $164 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and is debt-free.

FY22 Outlook: AEye expects revenue of $4 million to $6 million, versus a consensus of $12.17 million, and Non-GAAP net loss of ~$(100) million for the year.

It expects capital expenditures to be ~$3 million to $4 million.

Price Action: LIDR shares are trading lower by 6.12% at $4.60 during the post-market session on Monday.

