Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Is Rising After Hours

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA is trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued guidance above estimates.

Ginkgo Bioworks said fourth-quarter revenue increased 363% year-over-year to $148 million, which beat the $94 million estimate.

The company reported a net loss from operations of $1.7 billion. Ginkgo Bioworks reported adjusted EBITDA of $1 million, which was up from a loss of $51 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Ginkgo Bioworks expects full-year 2022 revenue to be between $325 million and $340 million versus the $306 million estimate.

Ginkgo Bioworks is focused on building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as computers.

DNA 52-Week Range: $2.62 - $15.86

The stock was up 9.92% in after hours at $4.10 at press time.

