AMC's Hycroft Raises $195M In Just Two Weeks And Adam Aron Can't Stop Boasting About It
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2022 12:15pm   Comments
AMC's Hycroft Raises $195M In Just Two Weeks And Adam Aron Can't Stop Boasting About It

Last week, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) purchased a major stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (NASDAQ: HYMC). 

AMC spent $27.9 million in cash for the deal and received roughly 23.4 million shares in the company. 

Now, two weeks following the deal, AMC’s Hycroft mining company has raised a total of $195 million. 

One of the world’s leading gold and silver investors, Eric Sprott has taken a large stake in Hycroft. Together, AMC and Sprott invested $56 million in Hycroft. 

On Friday, AMC CEO Adam Aron announced in a tweet that $139 million had been raised in additional equity. On the same day, the stock soared almost 22% after hours when the announcement was made.

Replying to Aron’s tweet, a follower @NorcalSlider said, “Holy sh*t, that’s huge”. 

Aron quickly responded to Norcal’s tweet talking about the skepticism about AMC’s investment in HYMC. 

Photo: Paul Sableman on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Adam Aron AMC Eric SprottNews Penny Stocks Financing Top Stories Markets

