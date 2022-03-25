Why Are BRP Shares Trading Higher Today
- BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 29.3% year-on-year, to C$2.35 billion.
- The gross profit for the quarter rose 21.4% Y/Y to C$609.5 million, and the gross margin contracted 170 basis points to 26%.
- Normalized EBITDA increased 33% Y/Y to C$416.4 million.
- EPS of C$2.50 improved from C$2.95 last year. Normalized EPS was C$3.00 versus C$1.82 in the year-ago quarter.
- The company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.16 per share for holders of its multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares.
- Outlook: BRP Group sees FY23 sales growth of 24% - 29%. The company expects FY23 normalized EPS of C$10.75 - C$11.10.
- Price Action: DOOO shares are trading higher by 10% at $77.90 on the last check Friday.
