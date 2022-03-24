 Skip to main content

Why Co-Diagnostics Stock Is Trading Higher After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 24, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued earnings guidance.

Co-Diagnostics reported full year 2021 revenue of $97.89 million, which is up $23.3 million year-over-year. The company reported earnings of $1.23 per share, which was down from earnings of $1.52 per share in 2020.

Co-Diagnostics expects first-quarter revenue to be between $21 and $22 million versus the $21.28 million estimate. The company expects first-quarter earnings to be in a range of 17 cents to 20 cents per share versus the 11 cent estimate.

Co-Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing, licensing and commercializing molecular technologies.

CODX 52-Week Range: $5.00 - $14.67

The stock was up 5.99% in after hours at $6.90 at publication time.

Photo: kkolosov from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

