 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Titan Machinery Shares Trading Lower Today
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 10:09am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Titan Machinery Shares Trading Lower Today
  • Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16.2% year-on-year, to $507.59 million, missing the consensus of $524.6 million.
  • Equipment sales increased by 16.7% % Y/Y, and Parts sales rose 17.3%.
  • Revenue by Segments: Agriculture $346.33 million (+14.2% Y/Y), Construction $87.88 million (-1.1% Y/Y) and International $73.39 million (+64.4% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.99 from $0.09 in 4Q21, beating the consensus of $0.54.
  • The gross profit margin expanded to 18.6% for the quarter, compared to 15.5% in 4Q21. The operating margin expanded by 430 bps to 5.8%.
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue improved 120 bps to 12.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $35.87 million, from $13.69 million, and the margin expanded by 393 bps to 7.1%.
  • TITN generated cash by operating activities of $158.9 million in FY22 versus $173.0 million in FY21.
  • Cash at Q4-end was $146.1 million. Inventories increased to $421.8 million as of January 31, 2022, from $418.5 million a year ago.
  • Acquisition: Titan Machinery has agreed to acquire the assets of Mark's Machinery, Inc., which consists of two full-line Case IH agriculture dealerships located in Wagner and Yankton, SD. Deal terms of the all-cash transaction were not disclosed.
  • Mark's Machinery generated ~ $34 million revenue in the trailing twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.
  • The company expects to close the transaction in early April 2022 and to be accretive to EPS.
  • Given the unknown duration of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the company currently assumes minimal revenue contribution from its Ukraine operation and, as a result, is estimating ~$0.25 per share of losses due to unabsorbed expenses in FY23.
  • FY23 Outlook: The company expects EPS of $2.55 - $2.85, versus the consensus of $2.82.
  • Price Action: TITN shares are trading lower by 7.10% at $31.03 during the market session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TITN)

Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2022
Preview: Titan Machinery's Earnings
Titan Machinery Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call On March 24, 2022 At 08:30 AM ET
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings M&A News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com