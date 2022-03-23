 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Down After Q4 Results Miss Revenue Estimate, Weak Margins; Provides FY22 Guidance
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 5:13pm   Comments
Share:
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Down After Q4 Results Miss Revenue Estimate, Weak Margins; Provides FY22 Guidance
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 2.8% year-over-year to $501.1 million, missing the consensus of $513.13 million.
  • Comparable store sales decreased 10.5% from the prior year's increase of 8.8%. Comparable store sales decreased 2% compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • OLLI opened five new stores, ending the quarter with 431 stores in 29 states.
  • The gross margin declined by 320 bps to 36.5% due to increased supply chain costs.
  • Adjusted operating income decreased 32.1% Y/Y to $57.3 million and adjusted operating margin contracted by 500 bps to 11.4%.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.69 compared to $0.97 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $0.66.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 28.2% Y/Y to $66.1 million, and the margin contracted 470 bps to 13.2%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for FY21 was $45.03 million, compared to $361.25 million in FY20. Ollie's cash and cash equivalents balance as of FY21 was $247 million.
  • Inventories as of the end of FY21 increased 32.1% to $467.3 million.
  • 1Q22 Outlook: OLLI sees total sales of $417 million to $422 million and Adjusted EPS of $0.31 to $0.33.
  • It expects comparable store sales to range from down 15% to down 14%, a Gross margin of ~35.8%, and Operating income of $26.5 million to $28.0 million.
  • FY22 Outlook: OLLI expects net sales of $1.908 billion to $1.926 billion, versus a consensus of $1.76 billion, and Adjusted EPS of $2.15 to $2.22, versus a consensus of $2.33.
  • It expects comparable-store sales ranging from flat to an increase of 1%; and opening of 46 to 48 new stores, including two relocations.
  • The company sees a gross margin of ~37.2%, Operating income of $182 million to $187 million, and Capital expenditures of $53 million to $58 million.
  • Price Action: OLLI shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $39.85 during the post-market session on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Earnings Outlook
Earnings Preview: Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com