 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KB Home Stock Slips After Missing Q4 Expectations
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 4:45pm   Comments
Share:
KB Home Stock Slips After Missing Q4 Expectations

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported first-quarter revenue growth of 23% year-over-year to $1.39 billion, missing the consensus of $1.50 billion. EPS grew 44% Y/Y to $1.47, missing the consensus of $1.56.

Homes delivered were flat at 2,868, and the average selling price rose 22% Y/Y to $486,100.

Homebuilding operating income grew 49% Y/Y to $169.6 million, and the margin expanded by 220 bps to 12.2%

The housing gross profit margin expanded by 160 bps to 22.4%. The adjusted housing gross profit margin expanded by 130 bps from 21.1%.

Backlog value grew 55% Y/Y to $5.71 billion, with four regions generating increases ranging from 38% in the West Coast to 114% in the Southeast. Ending backlog grew 29% Y/Y to 11,886 homes. Net order value rose 15% Y/Y to $2.15 billion.

As a percentage of gross orders, the cancellation rate was nearly flat at 11%. Inventories grew 8% Y/Y to $5.20 billion during the quarter.

KH Home had total liquidity of $1.07 billion, with $240.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $831.4 million of available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

“While we grew our revenues 23%, as the quarter progressed, supply chain issues intensified and an already-constrained construction labor force was further stressed, which extended our build times and delayed completions and planned deliveries," commented Jeffrey Mezger, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

FY22 Guidance: KBH expects Housing revenues in the range of $7.20 billion to $7.60 billion, Average selling price in the range of $490,000 to $500,000.

It expects Homebuilding operating income as a percentage of revenues of 16.0% to 16.6%, and a Housing gross profit margin of 25.5% to 26.3%.

Price Action: KBH shares are trading lower by 3.72% at $34.65 during the post-market session on Wednesday.

photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBH)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Speakers
Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2022
KB Home Earnings Preview
Are Investors likely To Move Into KB Home?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com