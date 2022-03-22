 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adobe Shares Tick Lower Post Q1 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 4:27pm   Comments
Share:
Adobe Shares Tick Lower Post Q1 Results

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-over-year or +17% adjusted year-over-year growth to $4.26 billion, beating the consensus of $4.24 billion.

Adjusted EPS improved to $3.37 from $3.14 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $3.34.

Digital Media revenue was $3.11 billion (+9% Y/Y), Creative revenue was $2.55 billion (+7% Y/Y), and Document Cloud revenue was $562 million (+17% Y/Y).

Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue increased $418 million sequentially to $12.57 billion, Creative ARR grew to $10.54 billion, and Document Cloud ARR grew to $2.03 billion.

Digital Experience revenue was $1.06 billion (+13% Y/Y). Digital Experience subscription revenue was $932 million (+15% Y/Y).

The gross margin declined by 60 bps to 88%. The operating income increased by 8.7% Y/Y to $1.58 billion, and the margin contracted 15 bps to 37%.

Adobe generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $1.77 billion. The company repurchased ~3.8 million shares during the quarter.

Impact of War in Ukraine, ARR reduction of $87 million, and an expected revenue impact of $75 million for FY22.

2Q22 Outlook: ADBE expects Total revenue of ~$4.34 billion vs. the consensus of $4.40B, Digital Media annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of ~$440 million of net new ARR, and Digital Media segment revenue of ~13%.

It expects EPS of GAAP ~$2.44 and Non-GAAP ~$3.30 vs. $3.35 consensus.

Price action: ADBE shares are trading lower by 2.90% at $466.45 during the post-market session on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Adobe
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Crude Oil Down 1%
Earnings Scheduled For March 22, 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For March 22, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Adobe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com