JJill Shares Jump After Q4 Earnings Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 9:09am   Comments
  • JJill Inc (NYSE: JILL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.3% year-on-year, to $145.15 million, beating the consensus of $142 million.
  • Total company comparable sales increased by 19.7%. Direct to consumer net sales fell 8.8% Y/Y driven by lower markdown sales.
  • Gross profit grew 29.8% Y/Y to $92.7 million, and the gross margin expanded 710 basis points to 63.9%.
  • The operating margin was 5.2%, and operating income for the quarter was $7.5 million against a loss in Q4 FY20.
  • JJill held $35.9 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $15.2 million versus $(3.8) million last year.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.15 beat the consensus of $(0.03).
  • Inventory at the end of Q4 declined 3.5% Y/Y to $56 million.
  • Outlook: JJill expects Q1 revenue growth of 11% - 14%. It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $20 million - $22 million.
  • Price Action: JILL shares are trading higher by 14.6% at $17.50 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

