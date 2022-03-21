Canterbury Park Records 128% Revenue Growth In Q4
- Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ: CPHC) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 128% year-on-year, to $13.95 million, versus $6.12 million last year.
- The operating margin was 64.7%, and operating income for the quarter was $9.03 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $3.4 million. The operating expenses decreased 27% Y/Y to $4.9 million.
- EPS for the quarter was $1.37 versus $0.03 last year.
- "As our top-line performance has rebounded, we've taken a measured approach to manage operating expenses, allowing us to maintain profitability and strong margins," said CEO Randy Sampson.
- Price Action: CPHC shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $19.30 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.