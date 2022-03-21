 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canterbury Park Records 128% Revenue Growth In Q4
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
Canterbury Park Records 128% Revenue Growth In Q4
  • Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ: CPHC) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 128% year-on-year, to $13.95 million, versus $6.12 million last year.
  • The operating margin was 64.7%, and operating income for the quarter was $9.03 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $3.4 million. The operating expenses decreased 27% Y/Y to $4.9 million.
  • EPS for the quarter was $1.37 versus $0.03 last year.
  • "As our top-line performance has rebounded, we've taken a measured approach to manage operating expenses, allowing us to maintain profitability and strong margins," said CEO Randy Sampson.
  • Price Action: CPHC shares are trading higher by 0.21% at $19.30 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPHC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com