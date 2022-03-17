 Skip to main content

Destination XL's Q4 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
  • Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 33.3% year-on-year, to $133.45 million, beating the consensus of $131.88 million.
  • Comparable sales increased 41.5% versus last year and 9.4% compared to Q4 FY19.
  • EPS of $0.14 beat the analyst consensus of $0.13.
  • The gross margin expanded by 1080 basis points to 49.8%, and the gross profit increased 70% Y/Y to $66.4 million.
  • The operating margin was 7.8%, and operating income for the quarter was $10.4 million.
  • The company held $15.5 million in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022. Cash flow from operating activities for FY21 totaled $75.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $14.3 million versus $0.7 million last year.
  • Inventory at the end of the quarter fell 3.8% Y/Y to $81.8 million.
  • The company's board authorized the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of common stock.
  • Outlook: Destination XL sees FY22 sales of $510 million - $530 million and an EBITDA margin greater than 10.0%.
  • Price Action: DXLG shares traded higher by 3.06% at $4.72 on the last check Thursday.

